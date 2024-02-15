Author Eric Koslowski’s New Book, “Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?” Explores the Different Private Well Options for Readers to Achieve the Best Water Source Available
Recent release “Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?” from Page Publishing author Eric Koslowski is a riveting overview of how private well systems operate, providing vital information to help homeowners and other private well owners understand and maintain one of their most vital and precious assets: their drinking water.
Leominster, ME, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Koslowski, a wellwaterologist as well as the president and laboratory director of Environmental Testing & Research Laboratories (ETR Labs), has completed his new book, “Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?”: a fascinating deep dive into the world of private well water systems, helping readers in understanding how their own system works so that they can protect and promote healthy drinking water within their homes.
For over forty years, author Eric Koslowski has devoted the majority of his scientific career to the study of potable drinking water. He holds degrees in chemistry and biology and for the first ten years of his scientific career worked as a PVC polymer research chemist at Borden Chemical, helping develop many beneficial products such as PVC piping, flooring, siding, coating, and paints that are still widely used today. Along with his business partner Terry Barter, Koslowski founded Water Works Testing Laboratory in 1982, providing the public sector with state-of-the-art chemical and biological analytical testing servicing all of the US.
“What I will attempt to explain about private well water systems is not from a regulatory, global belief, or a theoretical perspective. It is from credible facts, personal observations, and discoveries that I was fortunate to be a part of,” writes Koslowski. “What follows, I feel, is a logical, systematic interpretation of a private well system from the raw groundwater source to the end user having a glass of water. Within these pages, my primary focus will be on the concepts with as much detail as necessary to explain them because I believe that stepping back and looking at the big picture results in more understanding than being inundated with too much fine detail.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Koslowski’s enlightening work is based on extensive data the author accumulated over the course of his professional career, including through his very own company ETR Laboratories, which was born to focus primarily on contamination pathways that affect private well water systems. By utilizing his own professional and personal experiences as a wellwaterologist, Koslowski shares his findings in the hope of inspiring readers to take an interest in their well systems, and how they can affect the quality of not only their water, but their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
