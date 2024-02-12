Author James D. Williams’s New Book, "You Choose," is an Eye-Opening Discussion of How Every Person Has a Choice in Life to Either Follow God or Rebuke Him and His Love

Recent release “You Choose” from Covenant Books author James D. Williams is an engaging, faith-based read that explores the choices available to figures throughout Scripture, and how God grants these same choices to each of his children in everyday life to either follow Him or turn away from His teachings and eternal salvation.