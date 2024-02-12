Author James D. Williams’s New Book, "You Choose," is an Eye-Opening Discussion of How Every Person Has a Choice in Life to Either Follow God or Rebuke Him and His Love
Recent release “You Choose” from Covenant Books author James D. Williams is an engaging, faith-based read that explores the choices available to figures throughout Scripture, and how God grants these same choices to each of his children in everyday life to either follow Him or turn away from His teachings and eternal salvation.
The Villages, FL, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James D. Williams, who became a born-again Christian at the age of thirty-two, has completed his new book, “You Choose”: a powerful look at the different choices God gave to figures in the Bible to help readers understand that they always have a choice in life, including the choice of whether or not to follow Christ.
After retiring from a successful medical and surgical sales career, author James D. Williams and his wife, Annette, attended Charis Bible College to gain greater insight into God’s Word and develop a closer relationship with Him. Having obtained his goal, James desires that believers know what God has given His people and that the best way is always God’s way.
Williams writes, “Have you ever said or been told, ‘You don’t have a choice?' We live in a time where many believers feel that they don’t have a choice and must bow to the ways of this world. I hear believers saying they don’t want to do something, yet they say they have no choice. But they do have a choice. ‘You Choose’ will help believers to understand they have a choice. What they often don’t like is the consequences of a choice.
“‘You Choose’ looks at accounts in the Old and New Testaments showing choices made and the results of those choices. Through Scripture, you will discover that God gave man the ability to choose and that we always have a choice. You will know the most incredible choice God has given man. You will also learn of an eventual choice every living person must make.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James D. Williams’s new book is a poignant tool that will help readers discover the many choices they have been granted throughout life, and how their decisions have impacted not only themselves but the lives of those around them. Compelling and thought-provoking, Williams shares his writings in the hope of inspiring others to open their hearts to the Lord and understand that he is there and willing to accept whoever makes the effort to choose Him.
Readers can purchase “You Choose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
