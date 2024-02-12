Author K. Lynne Stewart’s New Book, "Harley the Homeless Turtle," is an Adorable Story of a Turtle Who Was Born Without a Shell and Longs to be Like the Other Turtles

Recent release “Harley the Homeless Turtle” from Covenant Books author K. Lynne Stewart is a delightful tale that centers around Harley, a turtle who was born with no shell. After constantly being bullied for how he looks, Harley enlists the help of a new friend so that he might finally have his own shell.