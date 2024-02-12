Author K. Lynne Stewart’s New Book, "Harley the Homeless Turtle," is an Adorable Story of a Turtle Who Was Born Without a Shell and Longs to be Like the Other Turtles
Recent release “Harley the Homeless Turtle” from Covenant Books author K. Lynne Stewart is a delightful tale that centers around Harley, a turtle who was born with no shell. After constantly being bullied for how he looks, Harley enlists the help of a new friend so that he might finally have his own shell.
New York, NY, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- K. Lynne Stewart has completed her new book, “Harley the Homeless Turtle”: a charming story that follows a turtle who is bullied for having no shell and looking different from the others, but soon finds a way to remedy this with the help of a kind friend.
A former Mrs. Alabama America and Mrs. Alabama United States, author K. Lynne Stewart used opportunities to connect with those in need and share a message of hope. The homelessness crisis is particularly close to her heart, and she loves teachable moments in which she can inspire kindness and hopes her charming story gets your family talking, too.
“Harley the turtle is different from the others,” writes Stewart. “He’s a turtle with no shell! This makes Harley’s life much harder. There’s no shade from the sun, no shelter from the rain, and no place to rest at night. To make things worse, the other turtles laugh and call him Homeless Harley. Won’t someone help this poor, homeless turtle?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K. Lynne Stewart’s new book was written in memory of the author’s father, who shared his name with Harley the turtle, and will take readers of all ages on a beautiful journey of rising above one’s bullies. The vibrant and gorgeous illustrations designed by Penny Weber help bring Stewart’s tale to life. “Harley the Homeless Turtle” is shared in the hope of connecting with readers who feel different or have ever been made fun of for who they are, helping them to discover that they are not alone in their struggles and to be proud of who they are.
Readers can purchase “Harley the Homeless Turtle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
