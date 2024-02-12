Author Chuck Measel’s New Book, "The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo," Explores One Man’s Life-Altering Camping Trip During the Winter in South Dakota

Recent release “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo” from Covenant Books author Chuck Measel tells an engaging story that follows a realtor who, disillusioned with his life and career, embarks on a camping trip to find himself. When faced with the elements, Remone will learn more about himself than ever before, and find himself on a journey towards the ultimate transformation.