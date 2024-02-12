Author Chuck Measel’s New Book, "The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo," Explores One Man’s Life-Altering Camping Trip During the Winter in South Dakota
Recent release “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo” from Covenant Books author Chuck Measel tells an engaging story that follows a realtor who, disillusioned with his life and career, embarks on a camping trip to find himself. When faced with the elements, Remone will learn more about himself than ever before, and find himself on a journey towards the ultimate transformation.
Hoover, AL, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Measel has completed his new book, “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo”: a fascinating tale that follows a real estate agent who finds his life forever changed on a camping trip in South Dakota, where he finds his very beliefs tested and must summon the strength to grow and rise above the challenges he endures.
Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, author Chuck Measel’s extensive knowledge about the lifestyle and religious beliefs of Sioux Indians gives a message to the reader and gives them pause to think. A communications graduate of Auburn University, Chuck’s background includes copywriting for radio and television over a span of forty years.
Measel writes, “Remone is a realtor who is struggling with his career. Maybe he is lazy, or maybe he is disillusioned by the tactics used at his office—business practices that are based more on greed than helping clients.
“A camping trip in the extreme cold of a South Dakota winter changes his life forever. Forced to survive in a different world than the one he was raised in; Remone’s upbringing and traditional religious beliefs are challenged as he learns to endure and rise above his old self.
“This remarkable adventure leaves Remone with new skills and a new way of thinking, transforming him as a person and making him a better man.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chuck Measel’s new book is a compelling novel that will transport readers as they follow Remone on his profound journey of personal and spiritual growth, discovering inner parts of himself he never knew existed before. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo” is a captivating page-turner that readers won’t be able to put down until its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Priesthood of the Purple Buffalo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
