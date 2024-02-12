Author John Scott Lecky’s New Book “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light” is a Moving Memoir That Shares the Stories of Several Individuals
Recent release “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light” from Covenant Books author John Scott Lecky is an impactful memoir that shares the heartfelt stories of individuals whom the author has encountered who have exhibited strong faith shining through their lives.
Elk Garden, WV, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Scott Lecky, who was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light”: a one-of-a-kind, faith-affirming work that preserves the memories of several people who let God lead the way in their lives.
Author John Scott Lecky earned a Doctor of Ministry degree, with a focus on political ethics, graduating from the Vanderbilt University Divinity School on May 11, 1979.
Lecky writes, “The writing of each entry is meant to honor and preserve the memory of the person whose story I am telling. But, the greater inspiration to write this comes from the pages of the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus is recorded saying, in chapter 5, verse 6, ‘Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in Heaven.’ The ‘works’ of each of these individuals became Living Light to me, shining on steps of the 'Way of Light' that is revealed as the best way of life for our travels here and now. I am so grateful to The Father for each one of these people who have been so very significant in my life, and I write that their works may shine on.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Scott Lecky’s new book inspires readers to follow the remarkable examples of these individuals.
Readers can purchase “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
