Author MJ Candland’s New Book "Second Chances" is the Uplifting Tale of Two Unlikely People Brought Together for a Chance at Love After an Unconventional First Encounter
Recent release “Second Chances” from Covenant Books author MJ Candland is the romantic tale of a single dad and the new girl in town finding faith within each other. Sam and Jay are unwillingly introduced when Sam’s dog escapes from the yard and attacks Jay and his young daughter, Bailey. Little do they know what good things will come from this seemingly unfortunate encounter.
New York, NY, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MJ Candland, a gifted author finally realizing her dream of turning her writing hobby into a career, has completed her new book, “Second Chances”: a delightful and moving novel about a young couple learning the importance of faith, family, and forgiveness.
“A massive yellow Lab was barreling down the street toward them,” writes Candland. “Jay tensed. The mutt’s tongue was hanging out one side of its mouth, drool flying everywhere as the dog’s jowls flapped in the breeze. The dog was soaked with soapy water, and bubbles from its bath formed a cape around him as he ran. The dog barked excitedly again and showed no sign of changing course. Jay’s stomach flipped queasily as he realized that the dog was headed straight for Bailey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, MJ Candland’s new book follows two individuals and turning points in their lives. Jay is a single dad working a job he has come to hate and doing his best to get by. Sam is a college student who is forced to move to the middle of nowhere on the whim of her aunt and uncle. Their worlds collide shortly after Sam moves to town when her ADHD-riddled yellow lab escapes from the backyard and pounces on Jay and his toddler, Bailey.
Neither person expected love to blossom, both grappling with past trauma, loss, and abuse. Is Jay ready to move on to something new? Is Sam prepared to upturn her life for a young family? “Second Chances” teaches the valuable lesson that the hardships of the past provide the perfect opportunity to grow together.
Readers can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
