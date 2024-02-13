Author MJ Candland’s New Book "Second Chances" is the Uplifting Tale of Two Unlikely People Brought Together for a Chance at Love After an Unconventional First Encounter

Recent release “Second Chances” from Covenant Books author MJ Candland is the romantic tale of a single dad and the new girl in town finding faith within each other. Sam and Jay are unwillingly introduced when Sam’s dog escapes from the yard and attacks Jay and his young daughter, Bailey. Little do they know what good things will come from this seemingly unfortunate encounter.