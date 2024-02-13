Author Christal Joy Potter’s New Book, "Treasured," is a Stunning Devotional Designed to Help Readers Break Free of Insecurities and Find Their Purpose Through the Lord
Recent release “Treasured: A collection of songs, journals and declarations to unveil your beauty and purpose in Christ Jesus” from Covenant Books author Christal Joy Potter is a compelling devotional inspired by the author’s own experiences to help readers discover the path of healing that can occur when one explores the Word of the Lord and stands firm in their faith in Christ.
Kissimmee, FL, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christal Joy Potter, a graduate of North Greenville University, where she gained experience as a Broadcast Media Specialist, has completed her new book, “Treasured: A collection of songs, journals and declarations to unveil your beauty and purpose in Christ Jesus”: a powerful, faith-based devotional designed to help readers uncover their true potential and worth through the Lord and begin their journey of spiritual healing.
From 2015-2017, author Christal Joy Potter was a highly involved participant in a well-known scholarship pageant organization, during which time her eyes were opened to the impacts of performance pressure in her life. After years of questioning her worth and battling an eating disorder that seriously affected her health, Christal was moved by God’s healing miracles to begin her ministry and help others know their worth as treasured image-bearers of God. Christal is prayerfully determined to use her voice and media experience to produce uplifting content that will help deter precious minds from the ever-growing and vastly shared negative pressures of societal beauty, success, and value. She is passionate about cultivating community and sharing stories from her journey of discovering her true worth and how children of God can push beyond their fears and lead purpose-driven lives.
Christal writes, “Have you ever felt unlovable? Have you ever felt useless? Do you feel burdened by fear and consumed with thoughts of insecurity? Friends, this is not the quality of life God intended for you to live. The Creator of the universe fashioned you with love and purpose. He formed you out of nothingness and instilled you with spiritual gifts and divine potential to bring His light into the world. You are loved so deeply, God sacrificed His Son to save you. You are so important, God entrusted you to be a steward of His Son’s own glorious attributes. You have been called to freedom. You hold within your heart the power that raised Christ from the grave, to cast out the enemy’s deceptions that tell you that you are worthless. The God of heaven pursues your heart because that is what He sees when He looks at you. He sees purity when you see filthiness. God sees purpose where you feel pain. God says you are worthy of love and complete in Christ when you say you are a failure and not good enough.
“‘Treasured’ will reveal to you the beauty your Creator sees when He sets His eyes on you. As you read, you will be encouraged to set your eyes on His truth. Like a diamond in a dark cave, you radiate with unfathomable value in this dark world. Like a rare gem, you are desirable in the eyes of your Maker. As you read each section, indulge in the precious knowledge you will gain as you come to understand that you were created to shine. Your sufferings might have left you feeling tattered, torn, and unusable, but this devotional serves to uncover the truth that you are more than what society and your past dictates. You are precious, purposeful, and you are treasured!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christal Joy Potter’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences in struggling with the insecurities brought on by carrying the burden of secret shame and believing lies of the enemy concerning her identity, worth, and future, and it reveals how a relationship with the Lord and His Holy Scripture provides the one true path of healing, purpose, and redemption.
Readers can purchase “Treasured: A collection of songs, journals and declarations to unveil your beauty and purpose in Christ Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
