Author Christal Joy Potter’s New Book, "Treasured," is a Stunning Devotional Designed to Help Readers Break Free of Insecurities and Find Their Purpose Through the Lord

Recent release “Treasured: A collection of songs, journals and declarations to unveil your beauty and purpose in Christ Jesus” from Covenant Books author Christal Joy Potter is a compelling devotional inspired by the author’s own experiences to help readers discover the path of healing that can occur when one explores the Word of the Lord and stands firm in their faith in Christ.