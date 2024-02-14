Author Re’Shawana Graves’s New Book, “Suited and Booted: Approaching Your Obstacles and Oppositions from a Defensive Perspective,” is Released
Recent release “Suited and Booted: Approaching Your Obstacles and Oppositions from a Defensive Perspective” from Covenant Books author Re’Shawana Graves reminds adolescent readers that the journey of life calls for mental, physical, and spiritual preparation.
Hayward, CA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Re’Shawana Graves, an esteemed and dedicated educator from California, has completed her new book, “Suited and Booted: Approaching Your Obstacles and Oppositions from a Defensive Perspective”: an empowering literary work that encourages readers to use the full armor of God as their first method of defense to face and later overcome adversities.
Author Re’Shawana Graves aspires to be a philanthropist with a master plan. This master plan is deeply connected to her mission statement: To labor throughout all seasons while being endowed with divine power to cultivate stewardship while standing on her faith and sustaining integrity. Thus, she will enlighten those with an open mindset who are willing to listen to receive ample counseling. In her time of leisure, Re’Shawana sporadically enjoys embarking on spontaneous adventures yet still appreciates being a homebody.
Re'Shawana writes, “Throughout my adolescence, life definitely presented moments that reminded me of the Wild Wild West cinema—here I was minding my own little business, then bang! I was faced with foolishness that I never expected. But after the smoke cleared and I was able to see the light beyond the horizon, there was true beauty. However, there were a lot of times I didn’t deal with my challenges head-on, meaning asking God what my next step of combat should be. Or to keep it straight up with y’all, I didn’t utilize God at all. I was solely operating on my own terms, on my own timeline. Plus, I knew with certainty if I was in any type of dilemma my bodyguards (Granny, mom, and auntie) was going to always come to my defense. Oh, by the way, before I continue, thanks to all the women who warred for me. Phew. I’m only still rockin’ because of them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Re’Shawana Graves’s new book inspires readers to allow themselves to become fully aligned with God, so eventually their spirit will be revitalized.
Readers can purchase “Suited and Booted: Approaching Your Obstacles and Oppositions from a Defensive Perspective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
