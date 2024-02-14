Author Tee Lander’s New Book “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War” Follows a Group of Five Women Caring for Soldiers During World War I
Recent release “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War” from Covenant Books author Tee Lander centers around five courageous women from the Salvation Army who follow their faith to head overseas to serve as members of the Doughnut Dollies and care for the soldiers of World War I, later internalizing the lasting effects the war has on each of them.
New York, NY, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tee Lander’s new book, “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War”: is a gripping historical fiction that follows the lives of five women who follow their calling to go serve during the First World War, working to care for soldiers and help the war effort under the title of the “Doughnut Dollies.”
Tee Lander has long been fascinated with the World War I era, having listened to family stories about life in the United States during that period of history. Tee taught history, participated in historical reenactments and demonstrations about World War I, and has made friendships with persons who hold advanced history degrees or work at museums and historical centers. These people have provided Tee with many factual details necessary to create the correct atmosphere for “Doughnuts for God.”
Lander writes, “The horrors of World War I, the fear, sorrow, danger, and suffering were beyond anything the five young women of the Salvation Army could imagine when they committed themselves to God’s service. But when the United States entered the war, they felt called to follow the path of their charismatic and somewhat mysterious commander, Captain Flora Green, confident in her leadership and God’s hand on their lives. They all bonded together during their service as ‘Doughnut Dollies’ in the battlefields of France and afterward in hospitals, caring for the influenza victims back home while each of them coped with the aftereffects of the war’s impact on their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tee Lander’s new book is a compelling novel that will transport readers back in time to witness the chaos and incredible courage found on the front lines of the Great War, and how the Doughnut Dollies stepped up to the plate to answer their calling and serve in a great time of need. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “Doughnuts for God” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
