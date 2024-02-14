Author Tee Lander’s New Book “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War” Follows a Group of Five Women Caring for Soldiers During World War I

Recent release “Doughnuts for God: A Novel of a Salvation Army Squad in the Great War” from Covenant Books author Tee Lander centers around five courageous women from the Salvation Army who follow their faith to head overseas to serve as members of the Doughnut Dollies and care for the soldiers of World War I, later internalizing the lasting effects the war has on each of them.