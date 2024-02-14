Author James L. Head’s New Book, “The Sons of God, the Daughters of Men,” is a Fascinating Study of Genesis 6:1-4 and Allied Verses
Recent release “The Sons of God, the Daughters of Men” from Covenant Books author James L. Head is a comprehensive and in-depth treatise dealing with that most provocative of biblical passages.
Newport, TN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James L. Head, a baptist minister of over fifty years, has completed his new book, “The Sons of God, the Daughters of Men”: an engrossing work that covers Biblical supernatural beings and events.
Author James L. Head is a former high school teacher and principal. His research into the subject of the “sons of God and daughters of men” spans some fifty years as well. He took his undergraduate work in Theology from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga. He also holds ThM and ThD degrees from Clarksville Theological Seminary in Clayton, North Carolina. In addition, he holds an MS in Secondary Education from Indiana University and an EdS from East Tennessee State University. He also did Ph.D. work in education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. James is married to Patsy Head, and they share four grown children and twelve grandchildren. They are active in their church in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Head writes, “Many books, commentaries, articles, blogs, college papers, and even sermons have been presented on the meaning and purpose of Genesis 6:1–4. Like very valuable and prized land, these verses have changed hands many times. That is to say that at certain periods of church history, various views and interpretations have held to these verses so that they have become the most controversial verses in Scripture. Not everyone will agree with that statement, which is exactly our point! No set of verses have been brought into question for examination, debate, and mystery over so many centuries as have these four verses of Genesis 6 and allied verses that in some way affect how they are interpreted.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James L. Head’s new book introduces the Ben Adam Key, which reveals the true identity of the Nephilim, first mentioned in Genesis 6:4. This is a must-read for any serious study of the subjects found in Genesis 6:1–4.
Readers can purchase “The Sons of God, the Daughters of Men” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author James L. Head is a former high school teacher and principal. His research into the subject of the “sons of God and daughters of men” spans some fifty years as well. He took his undergraduate work in Theology from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga. He also holds ThM and ThD degrees from Clarksville Theological Seminary in Clayton, North Carolina. In addition, he holds an MS in Secondary Education from Indiana University and an EdS from East Tennessee State University. He also did Ph.D. work in education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. James is married to Patsy Head, and they share four grown children and twelve grandchildren. They are active in their church in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Head writes, “Many books, commentaries, articles, blogs, college papers, and even sermons have been presented on the meaning and purpose of Genesis 6:1–4. Like very valuable and prized land, these verses have changed hands many times. That is to say that at certain periods of church history, various views and interpretations have held to these verses so that they have become the most controversial verses in Scripture. Not everyone will agree with that statement, which is exactly our point! No set of verses have been brought into question for examination, debate, and mystery over so many centuries as have these four verses of Genesis 6 and allied verses that in some way affect how they are interpreted.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James L. Head’s new book introduces the Ben Adam Key, which reveals the true identity of the Nephilim, first mentioned in Genesis 6:4. This is a must-read for any serious study of the subjects found in Genesis 6:1–4.
Readers can purchase “The Sons of God, the Daughters of Men” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories