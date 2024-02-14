Author T.S. Horst’s New Book, “Elita: The Chosen One,” Tells the Story of Someone Who Breaks Free of the Chains Trapping Them as a Prisoner Burdened by Heavy Labor
Recent release “Elita: The Chosen One” from Covenant Books author T.S. Horst shares the poignant story of Elita. Every day, as she goes about her work, a whispering Wind stirs up a longing inside her for a different sort of life.
New York, NY, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T.S. Horst, a recently graduated homeschooler who has been in love with words and stories since she was two years old, has completed her new book, “Elita: The Chosen One”: an extraordinary account of Elita’s journey toward Jesus.
After living her life as a prisoner in chains, one day, her chains fall off, and she meets Him, stepping into a life of purpose. But this new life doesn’t always look like what she had expected, and she must learn to persevere with only His voice for encouragement.
When she isn’t writing, author T.S. Horst is galloping through the woods on her horse, daydreaming along a woodland trail in the dusky twilight, hugging her younger siblings, or worshiping Jesus with her church family. In all that she does and every word that she writes, Taylor seeks to glorify the one who created all things.
Horst writes, “Light shone where she went now. No more murky mist and aching pain. Someone had lit a candle within her, and she was a lantern. As she worked, she sang and danced. The stars taught her a twinkling tune. The mountain led her in a thunderous melody. The trees swished the harmony. And her plants grew.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.S. Horst’s new book features colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers can purchase “Elita: The Chosen One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
