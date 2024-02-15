Author Michael Byron Smith’s New Book, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger,” Follows the Author’s Upbringing While Lacking a Caring and Nurturing Father
Recent release “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” from Covenant Books author Michael Byron Smith is an emotionally stirring and true tale that follows the author’s life as he reflects upon how his life and the lives of his siblings were impacted by their relationship with their father, who lacked paternal instinct and the desire to improve.
Chesterfield, MO, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Byron Smith, a loving father, grandfather, and former engineer and USAF pilot, has completed his new book, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger”: a powerful memoir that chronicles the challenges the author and his siblings faced while growing up without a nurturing father in their lives.
Upon retirement from his military and civilian careers, author Michael Byron Smith became a fatherhood advocate and supporter of families. His blog, “Helping Fathers to Be Dads,” and his first book, “The Power of Dadhood: How to Become the Father Your Child Needs,” provide encouragement and tools for men to be loving, engaged parents and role models. Currently, the author lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and enjoys photography, baseball, and spending time with his three adult children and four grandchildren.
“This memoir is for people not blessed with a nurturing father,” writes Smith. “This includes missing, lazy, uninterested, or callous fathers. Some of us with father hunger fail, others succeed, with all measures in between. But I contend none of us, even the successful, reach the potential we are born with. Without a male mentor, a child’s struggle could be seen as making them stronger. While true in some respects, it is often a strength not in balance with the whole body. This is a story of one child’s life experiences in what was a virtual vacuum, the experiences of a boy growing like an unattended weed.
“While my first book, ‘The Power of Dadhood,’ attempts to help fathers to be the best dads they can be through introspection, mentoring, and discussion, this memoir tells why I wrote it. Unlike that book, this memoir is not instructional; it is revealing. Like all memoirs, it is incomplete. The snippets that can be recalled are true. Having seen both sides—as a son and as a father myself—I hope to provide fathers the knowledge of the depth of their influence and the incentive to help their children with every intent and ability in their power. My mother is my hero, but mothers cannot do it all—as hard as they try.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Byron Smith’s new book is a poignant and deeply personal story that will reveal how, with resilience, determination, and some glimmers of good fortune, the author ultimately rose above his circumstances to find success and become the father he always wanted. Rich with both heartache and inspiration, “A Vagabond Life” digs deep to untangle the elements of Smith’s upbringing and make meaning of the factors impacting not only his life but those of his siblings and future generations.
Readers can purchase “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
