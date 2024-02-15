Author Michael Byron Smith’s New Book, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger,” Follows the Author’s Upbringing While Lacking a Caring and Nurturing Father

Recent release “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” from Covenant Books author Michael Byron Smith is an emotionally stirring and true tale that follows the author’s life as he reflects upon how his life and the lives of his siblings were impacted by their relationship with their father, who lacked paternal instinct and the desire to improve.