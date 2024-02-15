Author Carolyn Mate Cruze’s New Book “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” is About Receiving Living Water from Jesus

Recent release “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Mate Cruze invites readers to embark on a lifelong adventure into the depths of God’s Love.