Author Carolyn Mate Cruze’s New Book “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” is About Receiving Living Water from Jesus
Recent release “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Mate Cruze invites readers to embark on a lifelong adventure into the depths of God’s Love.
Flat Rock, NC, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Mate Cruze, who lives with her husband in the mountains of Western North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God”: an inspirational work that helps readers connect with Jesus.
Author Carolyn Mate Cruze writes, “Today is a good day for a good day. Throw caution to the wind! Take off your old clothes and put on My new garments. Your old clothes are dirty and dingy, but My garments are clean and white. Put on My breastplate of righteousness, My helmet of salvation, My belt of truth, My shield of faith, and My shoes shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace. Be armed with the sword of the Spirit, My Word, which is in you and in your mouth and goes to the uttermost parts of the universe. Most importantly, for your day, be sure to wear a garment of praise, which will banish any spirit of heaviness and keep your eyes on Me. A spirit of heaviness is like storm clouds that come and go, but a garment of praise will push those storm clouds back and ultimately banish them if you can sustain it. To enter into My gates, you must enter with thanksgiving and praise! That is My will because praise opens the gates of the kingdom of Heaven, and that is where I desire for you to be—with Me, the author and finisher of your faith, the Alpha and the Omega!” (words she received from Jesus)
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Mate Cruze’s new book reminds readers that Jesus is waiting at His Well that never runs dry, to give Living Water to anyone who will come to Him, just as He waited when He met the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s Well many years ago here on Earth.
Readers can purchase “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
