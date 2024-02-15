Author Margaret Klump and Illustrator Marcia Crots’s New Book, "Which Came First?" is a Faith-Based Exploration of How the World and Its Living Creatures Came to be

Recent release “Which Came First?” from Covenant Books author Margaret Klump and illustrator Marcia Crots is an engaging tale that takes a look at the failings of evolution to explain how every living being was so intricately created in the world, and how these failings all point to God as the ultimate creator who breathes life into everything.