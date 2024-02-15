Author Margaret Klump and Illustrator Marcia Crots’s New Book, "Which Came First?" is a Faith-Based Exploration of How the World and Its Living Creatures Came to be
Recent release “Which Came First?” from Covenant Books author Margaret Klump and illustrator Marcia Crots is an engaging tale that takes a look at the failings of evolution to explain how every living being was so intricately created in the world, and how these failings all point to God as the ultimate creator who breathes life into everything.
Ottawa, MI, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Klump, a loving wife who was blessed with seven children, eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren, and illustrator Marcia Crots, the author’s daughter, have completed their new book, “Which Came First?”: a fascinating story designed for young readers to help them understand the issues surrounding the theory of evolution, exploring instead how everything was created by God.
“Because our children are taught in public schools that everything evolved ‘millions and millions’ of years ago, I wrote this book to show how utterly impossible this is!” writes Klump. “We are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made.’ We are told by God himself, and that is absolutely true! Our children are impressionable, and I am concerned that they learn the truth, not the false theories that have been given to them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Klump’s new book is a thought-provoking look at the complexities of the world, and how evolution alone fails to explain the rules and laws of nature. With vibrant illustrations by Marcia Crots to help bring Klump’s writings to life, “Which Came First?” is shared with the author’s desire to guide children in an increasingly Godless world, helping them to see how the world was created in His image alone.
Readers can purchase “Which Came First?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Because our children are taught in public schools that everything evolved ‘millions and millions’ of years ago, I wrote this book to show how utterly impossible this is!” writes Klump. “We are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made.’ We are told by God himself, and that is absolutely true! Our children are impressionable, and I am concerned that they learn the truth, not the false theories that have been given to them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Klump’s new book is a thought-provoking look at the complexities of the world, and how evolution alone fails to explain the rules and laws of nature. With vibrant illustrations by Marcia Crots to help bring Klump’s writings to life, “Which Came First?” is shared with the author’s desire to guide children in an increasingly Godless world, helping them to see how the world was created in His image alone.
Readers can purchase “Which Came First?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories