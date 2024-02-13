Author Rachel Helzer’s New Book, "Muted," is a Moving Story of Faith and Gaining the Determination to Continue on in the Face of Adversity of Loss
Recent release “Muted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rachel Helzer is a compelling novel that centers around Mirda, a young woman who finds herself hurting and confused after suffering a series of horrific losses. With the help of her loved ones, and through the power of faith, Mirda begins to slowly recover and finds a way to move forward despite the pain she’s endured.
Orem, UT, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Helzer, who currently lives in the Rocky Mountains and recently graduated college, has completed her new book, “Muted”: a powerful story of a young woman who loses everything in her life in the blink of an eye, including her voice, and must find a way to move forward utilizing her inner strength and her faith.
Author Rachel Helzer began her writing journey in response to her favorite TV series ending in a way she didn’t expect, which led to her rewriting the ending as she saw fit. Encouraged by her friends and family, she kept writing throughout high school to keep her mind focused on class, and it was in her AP English class that the idea of “Muted” was formed. When not writing, Rachel loves outdoor activities like horseback riding, going on walks, and participating in community service. When she needs some alone time and has to be indoors, she can often be found reading fantasy novels, binging Disney Plus, or cleaning the house. She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and dreams of becoming an institute teacher.
“She lost her mom, her infant brother, and her twin, and if that’s not enough, she lost her voice,” writes Helzer. “Therefore, it was only natural that after this happened, she would lose her faith in God as well. Nonetheless, the world continued around Mirda, forcing her to adapt. Hurting in ways no one could understand, she went through life just getting by. Little did Mirda know that God wouldn’t let her slip away so easily.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rachel Helzer’s heartfelt tale will take readers on a powerful journey as Mirda rediscovers not only her faith in God, but also her faith in herself with the help of her best friend, her father, and the love of her life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Muted” is a poignant tale about the power of perseverance that is sure to capture the hearts of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Muted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
