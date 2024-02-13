Author Rachel Helzer’s New Book, "Muted," is a Moving Story of Faith and Gaining the Determination to Continue on in the Face of Adversity of Loss

Recent release “Muted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rachel Helzer is a compelling novel that centers around Mirda, a young woman who finds herself hurting and confused after suffering a series of horrific losses. With the help of her loved ones, and through the power of faith, Mirda begins to slowly recover and finds a way to move forward despite the pain she’s endured.