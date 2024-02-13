Author L. Alan’s New Book, "Tales of Olde," is a Riveting Story Set in a World of Magic in Which Humans and Dragons Must Form an Alliance Before Their World is Destroyed

Recent release “Tales of Olde” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. Alan is a captivating epic set in a fantasy world that is on the brink of destruction by a dangerous force. Despite years of conflict, humans and dragons will be forced to either join together in order to survive, or watch their world fall into ruin as they allow the other to meet their end.