Author L. Alan’s New Book, "Tales of Olde," is a Riveting Story Set in a World of Magic in Which Humans and Dragons Must Form an Alliance Before Their World is Destroyed
Recent release “Tales of Olde” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. Alan is a captivating epic set in a fantasy world that is on the brink of destruction by a dangerous force. Despite years of conflict, humans and dragons will be forced to either join together in order to survive, or watch their world fall into ruin as they allow the other to meet their end.
New York, NY, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. Alan, who studied mathematics and physics in college before getting a certification as a computer programmer, has completed his new book, “Tales of Olde”: a gripping and fascinating story of heroes and dragons who risk their own destruction if they are unable to join together against a common enemy that threatens their realm.
Born and raised in Northern Utah, author L. Alan finds his inspiration in nature and the events of everyday life. He has always wanted to have a dragon as a friend—to share adventures with and perhaps to soar through the skies on his shoulders. Using his fascination with myths and legends from the past and how the people lived as a loose framework, he has found that dragon.
“Enter a land of magic and mayhem,” writes the author. “In the north are the snow-covered peaks of the Whitehead Mountains; and to the south are Burning Sands, Dragons’ Teeth, and beyond. The Fates’ whims challenge both mankind and dragons alike. Hero and villain are left to those who the Fates have marked from birth to choose.
“Ancient lore and knowledge are left from the great city of Stuhlheim to guide the true and the stalwart on their journeys while adding confusion to those that stray, whether they be a young shepherdess or a seventh son, each having a part in the land’s destiny. Will man and dragon come together against a common enemy or leave each to face their destruction alone?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L. Alan’s enthralling tale will take readers on a thrilling journey, keeping the pages turning right up until the stunning conclusion. Expertly paced and brimming with incredible world-building, “Tales of Olde” is a spellbinding take on the fantasy genre that will leave readers on the edge of their seats in the ultimate battle of good versus evil.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Tales of Olde” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
