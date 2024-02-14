Author Harvey Mills’s New Book, “The Gospel Of Peace: A Community Project!” Offers Ways for Readers to Use Peace as a Way to Combat the Current Degradation of America
Recent release “The Gospel Of Peace: A Community Project!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harvey Mills is a thought-provoking guide designed to wake readers up from the devastating effects of selfishness within modern society and encourage them to utilize their voices to spread peace within their communities.
Port Arthur, TX, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harvey Mills, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, has completed his new book, “The Gospel Of Peace: A Community Project!”: a powerful tool to help readers understand the importance of breaking down the rampant selfishness of society and strive to lead a more spiritual life of peace that can help repair the current state of the nation.
“In our society today, as the result of focusing on the positives in our community, there is found a multitude of answers available to solve our community problems,” writes Mills. “It is the purpose of this publication to bring those perspectives together and make them an integral part of our destined culture.
“You will find that you can exercise full service to your neighborhood without getting in each other’s way. Hopefully, we can help provide an avenue through which you can express full ambition in your service to God and our community.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harvey Mills’s engaging work will reveal the importance of getting involved with one’s community and utilizing one’s role to help spread peace in order to combat the negativity and violence that has become so prevalent in modern times. Through sharing his writings, Mills hopes to open an avenue that can help to express his concerns while reminding readers of their responsibility and important part to play in the recovery of America.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Gospel Of Peace: A Community Project!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
