Author Brian Glover’s New Book, "Unexpected Roads," is a Poignant Memoir That Focuses on the Author's Choices That Led to His Unanticipated Yet Extraordinary Path in Life

Recent release “Unexpected Roads” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Glover is a compelling memoir that tells the true story of how, despite the dangerous life he had become absorbed by, the author continued to build a life of his own design and ended up in places and situations he never expected to be but was grateful for every experience along the way.