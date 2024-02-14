Author Pattie Cale’s New Book, "Philpot's Christmas Journey," is a Stirring Tale of a Kind Stuffed Mouse Who Longs to be Chosen as a Gift During the Christmas Season
Recent release “Philpot's Christmas Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pattie Cale is an adorable story that centers around Philpot, a stuffed mouse who hopes to be purchased and find a home of his own. Despite disappointments and setbacks, Philpot never loses hope and believes that one day he will be chosen as the perfect Christmas gift for someone who will love him.
Canton, OH, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pattie Cale, a retired registered nurse of forty-three years, has completed her new book, “Philpot's Christmas Journey”: a charming tale that follows a stuffed toy mouse from the North Pole who journeys to have his wish come true and find a family that will love him and become his forever home.
Originally from the rural Midwest, author Pattie Cale has been happily married to her husband for close to forty years and together have raised two children and are about to welcome their first grandchild. Upon retirement, she turned to writing a children’s Christmas book, based in part on the family’s past holiday experiences. Her immediate family enjoyed the story so much that they encouraged her to submit it for publication.
“Philpot’s story begins at the North Pole with his creation as one of Santa’s new toys for the upcoming Christmas season,” shares Pattie. “Journey with him and his helpers as he seeks to find that special person to want him for their very own. He travels back and forth from the North Pole to destinations that include a department store in Cleveland, Ohio; a card store in Akron, Ohio; and a grocery store in Canton, Ohio. He experiences feelings of being overwhelmed, disappointed, revived spirit, and joy as his journey unfolds. There is a surprising ending when he finds his forever home, as well as the lessons he learns along the way, realizing that the journey is worth the reward.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pattie Cale’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Philpot’s adventure to be chosen as a gift for the Christmas season and find someone to give him the love he deserves. With colorful artwork to help bring Cale’s story to life, “Philpot’s Christmas Journey” is a modern Christmas classic that is sure to delight readers of all ages and invite them to revisit this story every year as a holiday tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Philpot's Christmas Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
