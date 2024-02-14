Author Pattie Cale’s New Book, "Philpot's Christmas Journey," is a Stirring Tale of a Kind Stuffed Mouse Who Longs to be Chosen as a Gift During the Christmas Season

Recent release “Philpot's Christmas Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pattie Cale is an adorable story that centers around Philpot, a stuffed mouse who hopes to be purchased and find a home of his own. Despite disappointments and setbacks, Philpot never loses hope and believes that one day he will be chosen as the perfect Christmas gift for someone who will love him.