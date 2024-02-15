Author Jorge Garcia-Granados’s New Book, “The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it,” is a Personal Account of Israel’s Birth from the Point of View of a UN Ambassador
Recent release “The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jorge Garcia-Granados, and edited by Sergio Garcia-Granados, is an eye-opening look at the circumstances surrounding Israel’s founding, and how the young nation can be seen as a beacon of hope and a promise for democracy to people from all walks of life.
Key Biscayne, FL, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jorge Garcia-Granados, a former member of the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine, has completed his new book, “The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it”: a fascinating story and eye-witness account of the events that lead to the birth of the State of Israel, as seen by an ambassador of the UNSCOP and updated by the author’s grandson, historian Sergio Garcia-Granados.
“This book tells the story of a personal experience—a memorable and tremendously rewarding experience—which began with my appointment to the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine on May 13, 1947, and ended, exactly a year and a day later, with the proclamation of Israel’s Independence on May 14, 1948,” writes Jorge. “What transpired during that time in our investigations abroad, and behind the scenes at the United Nations, is told here as seen through my eyes. The story, therefore, is informal, personal, and my own.”
The author continues, “The State of Israel … is still young. The international community can yet play its full role in this epochal drama, from now on, it will firmly discourage any open or hidden aggression against this youngest of nations and extend to Israel a hand of welcome and wholehearted acceptance. The Arabs may then be stimulated to take equal advantage of the opportunity we have offered them to create in their turn, and peacefully, side by side with the Jews, a democratic, forward-looking Arab commonwealth in Palestine.
“Such are my thoughts now as I think of the Holy Land and of the history our committee has helped to write there. On a wider plane, I am convinced that lessons for the entire human race are to be found in the struggle of the Jews. They have proved that against all possible odds, faith in a cause, the spirit of sacrifice for an ideal, will win through. That is the lasting lesson for us all: faith is stronger than material force, and in the final battle, conquers he who fights for what he knows is just and right.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jorge Garcia-Granados’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time as it attempts to detangle the situation surrounding the Middle East and the complicated history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it” will help to reveal the insides of the pressures and international intrigues that took place during the labors of the UNSCOP, and how everything the author witnessed at the time helped to form his views of Israel’s importance for not only the Jewish refugees from Europe, but the world as a whole.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jorge Garcia-Granados’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time as it attempts to detangle the situation surrounding the Middle East and the complicated history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “The Birth of Israel: The Drama as I Saw it” will help to reveal the insides of the pressures and international intrigues that took place during the labors of the UNSCOP, and how everything the author witnessed at the time helped to form his views of Israel’s importance for not only the Jewish refugees from Europe, but the world as a whole.
