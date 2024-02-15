Author Susan Angus-Perez’s New Book, “If in Him, You Believe,” Reveals How the Author’s Friend Faced the Challenges of Her Life with the Lord by Her Side
Recent release “If in Him, You Believe” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Angus-Perez is a stunning true story of one woman’s countless trials she has endured throughout her life, and how, through each of her struggles, God was always there beside her to help carry her through and provide the strength needed to continue on.
South Jordan, UT, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Angus-Perez, who works as a nursing professor and nurse educator at a global online university located in the USA, has completed her new book, “If in Him, You Believe”: a gripping true story of a young girl’s journey to overcome the challenges in her life, and how each one helped her to build upon her faith and grow into a woman of God in spite of everything she faced along the way.
Dr. Susan “Susie” Angus-Perez was born, raised, and educated in the Philippine Islands. She migrated to the United States of America at a young age and received higher education in the Land of Promise, going on to receive her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Zamboanga General Hospital School of Nursing and Western Mindanao State University, Zamboanga City, Philippines. Dr. Angus-Perez continued her master’s degree in nursing education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey, and eventually achieved her doctorate degree in nursing at Chatham University, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
The author has been happily married to Ferdinand A. Perez, and together they have a son who likewise excels in writing and art. Susie is passionate about literature and has enjoyed writing poems and short stories since her elementary days. This book is her first venture into freelance writing.
Angus-Perez writes, “Are you aware of yourself and what you’re made of as a human being? Are you conscious of your inner strength and capabilities? Do you know the reason why you were born on earth at a certain period and place? Are you aware of your journey and purpose in life? Have you ever questioned yourself about the existence of a living God? If yes, do you completely believe (without a doubt) in him?
“People like us arbitrarily question God for any trials that come our way. ‘Why me? Why not others?’ are the usual words we utter when faced with misfortunes, and, more often than not, we blame ourselves, regardless. We feel powerless, inadequate, and helpless. We forget that we are our very own weapon against anything that causes us to hunker down. We are made to be strong and powerful. We are a masterpiece of our loving Creator. We were created in his own image, in his own power!
“This is a powerful true story about a little girl who got stuck in a more than dreadful situation that was out of control and beyond resolution. A compelling story of unrelenting faith and incontestable belief in the Higher Power. Her (mis)adventures built her up to be a woman of strength, inconceivable resilience, unwavering hope, strong determination, and a firm belief in God, whom she fondly calls her heavenly Father.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Angus-Perez’s enthralling tale will take readers on a stunning journey of faith as they discover how each of life’s challenges are designed to test one’s belief in the Lord. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “If in Him, You Believe” is shared in the author’s desire to help bring her readers closer to God and help them to see that incredible strength and hope that one can discover when they look to their Heavenly Father in times of crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If in Him, You Believe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
