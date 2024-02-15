Author Susan Angus-Perez’s New Book, “If in Him, You Believe,” Reveals How the Author’s Friend Faced the Challenges of Her Life with the Lord by Her Side

Recent release “If in Him, You Believe” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Angus-Perez is a stunning true story of one woman’s countless trials she has endured throughout her life, and how, through each of her struggles, God was always there beside her to help carry her through and provide the strength needed to continue on.