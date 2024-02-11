Silent Breach Expands Penetration Testing Services with Cutting-Edge Offerings
New York, NY, February 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced the expansion of their penetration testing services to include advanced capabilities for tackling modern cyber challenges. With the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, Silent Breach remains committed to staying ahead of the curve and empowering clients with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets.
The newly enhanced penetration testing services now feature:
Dark Web Reconnaissance: Silent Breach leverages its expertise and proprietary technologies to conduct comprehensive reconnaissance on the dark web. These include leaked credentials, third-party breaches, hacker forums, and illicit data marketplaces.
GenAI-Supported Attacks: Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Silent Breach launched GenAI-supported attacks, enabling more precise and efficient identification of weaknesses in clients' networks and systems. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, Silent Breach can simulate sophisticated cyber threats and assist clients in fortifying their defenses against emerging risks.
Pivot & Exploitation: Silent Breach's penetration testing services now include advanced techniques for pivot and exploitation, allowing for a deeper assessment of network security posture and the identification of potential entry points for cyber adversaries. By emulating real-world attack scenarios, Silent Breach helps clients identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
"As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and sophistication, it's crucial for organizations to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity," said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. "With our expanded penetration testing services, we empower our clients to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals and safeguard their critical assets with confidence."
Silent Breach's award-winning penetration testing services are tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of organizations across industries, from small businesses to large enterprises. By partnering with Silent Breach, clients gain access to a team of seasoned cybersecurity experts and cutting-edge technologies designed to mitigate risks and protect against cyber threats.
For more information about Silent Breach's penetration testing services and how they can help bolster your organization's security posture, visit SilentBreach.com or email hello@silentbreach.com.
About Silent Breach
Silent Breach is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in digital asset protection. With a team of seasoned experts and a commitment to innovation, Silent Breach helps organizations worldwide mitigate cyber risks and safeguard their digital assets against evolving threats.
Contact
Daniel Rhodes
