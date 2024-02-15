Lalita Kaul, PhD RDN’s New Book, “Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Obesity,” Explores Possible Solutions to Help Curb the Obesity Crisis in America
Rockville, MD, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lalita Kaul, PhD RDN, has completed her most recent book, “Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Obesity”: a fascinating read that draws on the author’s years of nutritional research to present a concise, multidisciplinary approach to solve the growing obesity epidemic that America and the world currently face.
After joining Howard University College of Medicine in 1976 as an assistant professor, author Lalita Kaul, PhD, RDN rose through the ranks to become a professor in 1988. In addition to teaching medical students, Dr. Kaul has also been active in teaching Family Medicine residents as it applies to everyday practice in medicine. Dr. Kaul has been a speaker on several grand rounds and participates actively in patient care activities. As is documented in her curriculum vitae, Dr. Kaul is a member of several scientific societies, has lectured extensively at the University, around the United States, and in the International forums. She is listed in Who’s Who in Diabetes Treatment, Education and Research. She has received several grants for nutritional studies.
“Nutrition is becoming a primary force in preventive medicine, and clinical research has implicated nutritional factors in a number of the most prevalent diseases in the United States. Some of these include coronary heart disease, non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, cancer, arteriosclerosis, and alcohol-induced cirrhosis. In addition, dietary habits are associated with prevention and treatment of diseases, including obesity, low birth weight, and osteoporosis,” writes Dr. Kaul.
“Until recently, obesity was considered to be a rather benign condition not necessarily requiring treatment. This attitude has gradually been changing as the prevalence of the condition has increased remarkably and the health risks have been recognized. In the United States, the costs to the society of obesity have been estimated to be 68.8 billion dollars.
“A sedentary lifestyle and the variety of tasty, rich, and cheap foods available in the United States make Americans particularly vulnerable to weight gain. It is now clear that obesity is, to some extent, biologically determined and that approximately 25% to 40% of the tendency toward obesity is caused by genetics. This leaves a great portion of the variance attributable to environment, and therefore, much can be done to improve this condition.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lalita Kaul, PhD RDN’s book seeks to answer the important questions of why Americans eat the way they do, and what can be done to help the general public access and choose healthier options in their everyday lives, while also acknowledging obesity factors that are outside of one’s control. Thoroughly researched and concise, “Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Obesity” is a powerful tool that challenges readers and
can be used by both medical professionals and lay readers alike to address the issue of obesity, from infancy to old age.
