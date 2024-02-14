William M. Patterson’s New Book, "The Last Buccaneer," is a Fascinating Tale Following the Adventures of José Gaspar, the Legendary Pirate Who Has All But Been Forgotten
Zephyr Hills, FL, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William M. Patterson, an IT specialist and music producer, has completed his most recent book, “The Last Buccaneer”: a gripping story that explores the life and times of the long-forgotten pirate and titular Last Buccaneer, José Gaspar.
Author Willian M. Patterson has worked across multiple disciplines broadly addressing narratives of experiences through technical means. As an IT specialist, he has written technical documents, including methods of procedures (MOPs) for businesses to improve reliability and expandability. This was being done by using his fifteen years of data center experience and two years training at ITT Technical Institute. As a music producer, he was able to convert decommissioned server gear to make music production equipment and goes by the alias name Warlock-Z. His music has been distributed worldwide.
Patterson writes, “There have been pirates that you all have heard about, Blackbeard, Henry Morgan, and even Calico Jack, but there is one who has fallen into obscurity, yet people celebrate his feats till this day. Why is this? Who is this?
“That pirate is known as Gasparilla. The pirate who stole an experimental naval ship and conquered a city. The pirate who was the Robin Hood of the seas. José Gaspar changed everything, but he and his escapades had to be silenced forever until now.”
Published by Fulton Books, William M. Patterson’s book will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow the escapades and incredible feats of Gasparilla and his crew. Expertly paced and exhilarating, “The Last Buccaneer” is sure to keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Last Buccaneer” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
