Alejandro Gonzalez Arriaga’s New Book, “Queen Of The Disco,” Follows a Musician’s Struggles to Write Music and His Relationship with the Mysterious Queen of the Disco
Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alejandro Gonzalez Arriaga, a native of Los Angeles and graduate of the Math, Science, and Technology Magnet Academy at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights, has completed his most recent book, “Queen Of The Disco”: a gripping drama that follows a struggling musician who finds himself following for a celebrity known as the Queen of the Disco with a suspicious past that threatens their relationship and their lives.
“Tristan Ayala is a struggling musician trying to make it big in the city of Los Angeles,” writes Arriaga. “He often struggles to write a good song to the point that he resorts to alcohol and drugs. One of his best friends sees him and takes him out for a night to Retro City, a redesigned Santa Monica and the center for all ’80s enthusiasts. There, they go to the most popular club in the city, Club Del Rey, which is where Tristan’s life is changed forever when he meets the local celebrity, the Queen of the Disco. Taking a leap of faith, he gets to know her, and they fall for each other. But things take a turn for the worse when someone from her past reemerges.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alejandro Gonzalez Arriaga’s book is the author’s second book published, his first being “Uprising: Shadow’s Origins,” and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Tristan takes the ultimate plunge that could prove fatal. Enthralling and character-driven, “Queen Of The Disco” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Queen Of The Disco” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
