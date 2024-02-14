Adam Strube and Edward Jablonski’s New Book, "Not Another U.S. History Textbook," Provides Both an Academic and Subjective Journey Through America’s Past
Alexandria, VA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Adam Strube and Edward Jablonski, two self-proclaimed “history nerds” who met through their shared love of bowling, have completed their most recent book, “Not Another U.S. History Textbook”: a fascinating look back at American history aimed at helping readers refocus their attention on the human aspects of history, bringing it to life in new and subjective ways.
At the time of publication, author Adam Strube is an active-duty soldier, professional singer, history nerd, avid bowler, and a proud father of two. He is renowned for his performance of his favorite Christmas song, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” found on social media.
A high school social studies teacher who lives and teaches in a small suburban town on Long Island, New York, Edward Jablonski is happily married to his wife, Siobhan, and has three wonderful children. In addition to being a teacher, Ed is an avid history nerd, often making his family stop at random historical sites and plaques during vacations.
“Why on earth would two history nerds use their own free time to write another US history textbook? Well, that, intelligent human, is the right question,” writes Adam and Edward. “This work breaks from the traditional memorization of who, what, when, where, and focuses on why and how. The former is popular in schools due to its efficiency in quantification for testing. You’re either right or wrong about remembering facts. But it’s so boring that most students turn off their brains once they set foot in the class, and that habit continues well into old age, if not recognized and corrected. Why and how are more subjective, therefore harder to grade. But with their asking, people become re-centered in our collective story, where they belong. Only then can proper context be understood, and criticism and perspective be applied.
“We believe this approach to be the missing link in our education and understanding of current issues, norms, and discussion points. Hopefully, after reading this work, each reader’s critical thinking will activate around all history permanently. That will certainly aid humanity’s evolution and communication. Wait, does that mean this book can be categorized as self-help? Argue away!”
Published by Fulton Books, Adam Strube and Edward Jablonski’s book will take readers on a riveting journey back through time to explore the exciting stories that make up American history, recontextualizing the subject matter in a way that readers will be able to relate to more easily, leading to a broader understanding of the nation’s past that will ultimately help its future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Not Another U.S. History Textbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
