Rhonda Castanon’s Newly Released "Journey Derailed" is a Poignant Memoir of Resilience, Navigating Life's Medical Challenges with Grace and Inspiring Hope
“Journey Derailed: Is Your Hope for Healing Tied to a Diagnosis, an Expected Outcome, a Cure, or to Christ?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rhonda Castanon is a compelling autobiography that unfolds a narrative of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of relying on Christ amidst life's unexpected challenges, offering a profound perspective on the true source of hope and healing.
Clermont, FL, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Derailed: Is Your Hope for Healing Tied to a Diagnosis, an Expected Outcome, a Cure, or to Christ?”: a thoughtful and uplifting message of God’s abounding promise. “Journey Derailed: Is Your Hope for Healing Tied to a Diagnosis, an Expected Outcome, a Cure, or to Christ?” is the creation of published author, Rhonda Castanon.
Castanon shares, “Christ doesn’t see dead-ends. When all I could see was every failed treatment option, every possible avenue of hope closed off or made me worse, and everything I loved and cherished pulled away or permanently altered, Christ revealed his unlimited power by showing me my hope for healing can never be tied to a diagnosis, a specific outcome, or a cure, but only to him.
“Travel with me through my story from an idyllic childhood, splattered with those poignant, some painful, life-changing events which implanted deep roots of controlled discipline and self-reliance within me. This self-reliant mindset proved useful to overcome all obstacles and to juggle all the challenges of educational pursuits, marriage, kids, a law practice, and life. Until in my early thirties, my health unexpectedly began to decline shortly after reaching the apex of my career as a lawyer.
“Witness the physical and spiritual transformation provided by Christ after years of the bleakest and most hopeless time in my life battling severe, chronic pain from the top of my head to the tips of my toes. Christ renewed my mind, my language, and my actions as he revealed to me how suffering led to a hyperfocus on the problem, which blinded me to the truth that Christ wasn’t limited by what I only saw as possible. I viewed my health as an obstacle to overcome instead of as a divine invitation to push through to a deeper level of faith and unleash his divine purpose and power into my life and the lives of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Castanon’s new book an inspiring journey that navigates life's roadblocks, revealing the resilience found in unwavering faith and guiding readers toward a profound, renewed connection with their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Derailed: Is Your Hope for Healing Tied to a Diagnosis, an Expected Outcome, a Cure, or to Christ?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Derailed: Is Your Hope for Healing Tied to a Diagnosis, an Expected Outcome, a Cure, or to Christ?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
