Dr. C. Elaine McCoy Smith’s Newly Released "Back Road to Progress" is an Eye-Opening Window to the Realities of Desegregation
“Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. C. Elaine McCoy Smith is a deeply personal look into the author’s private reflections on a key moment in United States history.
Chesapeake, VA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia”: a powerful account of life during the Civil Rights Movement. “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia” is the creation of published author, Dr. C. Elaine McCoy Smith.
Dr. Smith shares, “Through the lens of a child and based on true events, Back Road to Progress is a historical documentation of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States and its impact on one Black family’s decision to engage in the facilitation of the end to public school segregation in a southeastern rural town in Virginia in 1962.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. C. Elaine McCoy Smith’s new book shares a window to an impactful time in history that changed the trajectory of many futures.
Consumers can purchase “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Smith shares, “Through the lens of a child and based on true events, Back Road to Progress is a historical documentation of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States and its impact on one Black family’s decision to engage in the facilitation of the end to public school segregation in a southeastern rural town in Virginia in 1962.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. C. Elaine McCoy Smith’s new book shares a window to an impactful time in history that changed the trajectory of many futures.
Consumers can purchase “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back Road to Progress: Documented Accounts of the Historical Civil Rights Movement in the United States and Its Impact on One Family’s Decision to Engage in the End to Public School Segregation in Virginia Beach, Virginia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories