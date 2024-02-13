Flo McLain, Retired RN’s Newly Released "Daddy Says" is a Charming Collection of Important Lessons Related to Positive Values
“Daddy Says” from Christian Faith Publishing author Flo McLain, Retired RN is a helpful teaching narrative that offers young readers a guiding hand regarding a variety of challenges they may face in life.
Rockland, MA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Daddy Says”: a celebration of the profound impact fathers have on their children. “Daddy Says” is the creation of published author, Flo McLain, Retired RN, proud great-grandmother, and resident of Massachusetts.
McLain shares, “Dads influence their children greatly. In Daddy Says, we see examples of dads actively incorporating biblical messages through Christ to teach a lesson to their children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Flo McLain, Retired RN’s new book is the charming second installment to the author’s “The Nugget Series.”
Consumers can purchase “Daddy Says” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daddy Says,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
