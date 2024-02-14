Timothy M. Easterling Sr, MA, LPC’s Newly Released "How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century" is an Encouraging Resource for Couples
“How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy M. Easterling Sr, MA, LPC, is an open discussion of the pitfalls that can lead to broken homes and how to find and nurture strong marital bonds.
Liberty Twp., OH, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for couples everywhere. “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century” is the creation of published author, Timothy M. Easterling Sr, MA, LPC who is a husband, father, grandfather, friend to many, pastor, counselor, business owner, college and high school fast-pitch umpire, and, most of all, a man who chases after the heart of God.
Easterling shares, “In a time when most couples would prefer to shack up with each other and divorce is at an all-time high, This book was written for you to become a better person, spouse, and parent. This book is about finding yourself before you devote yourself to someone for the rest of your life, so that you do not become another negative statistic.
“This book is about falling in love and staying in love.
“This book is about recovering and moving past the trauma in your relationship.
“As a family and couples counselor, Easterling wrote this book for those who have decided to get married and would love to enhance their love and commitment to one another. Most importantly, he wrote this book for your children, and those of you who will decide to have children in the future and never ever want to be apart from them.
“While reading this book, you will gain insight about yourself, your past and present. You will gain insight on how the opposite sex thinks. Most importantly, you will develop skills that are needed in order to survive marriage in a time unlike any other time in our past. You will learn what is truly important to the survival of your relationship: unconditional love and resiliency.
“Through Easterling’s practical writing style, you will enjoy the journey of discovering yourself and your spouse. It is his prayer that your union and family will gain a deeper level of commitment and dedication to love, life, and forgiveness—a life that you are proud of and look forward to sharing with all of those around you; a life that will transcend into the next generation of your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy M. Easterling Sr, MA, LPC’s new book will provide insightful guidance for anyone seeking to learn the ins and outs of how to build and maintain a lasting romantic bond.
Consumers can purchase “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Easterling shares, “In a time when most couples would prefer to shack up with each other and divorce is at an all-time high, This book was written for you to become a better person, spouse, and parent. This book is about finding yourself before you devote yourself to someone for the rest of your life, so that you do not become another negative statistic.
“This book is about falling in love and staying in love.
“This book is about recovering and moving past the trauma in your relationship.
“As a family and couples counselor, Easterling wrote this book for those who have decided to get married and would love to enhance their love and commitment to one another. Most importantly, he wrote this book for your children, and those of you who will decide to have children in the future and never ever want to be apart from them.
“While reading this book, you will gain insight about yourself, your past and present. You will gain insight on how the opposite sex thinks. Most importantly, you will develop skills that are needed in order to survive marriage in a time unlike any other time in our past. You will learn what is truly important to the survival of your relationship: unconditional love and resiliency.
“Through Easterling’s practical writing style, you will enjoy the journey of discovering yourself and your spouse. It is his prayer that your union and family will gain a deeper level of commitment and dedication to love, life, and forgiveness—a life that you are proud of and look forward to sharing with all of those around you; a life that will transcend into the next generation of your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy M. Easterling Sr, MA, LPC’s new book will provide insightful guidance for anyone seeking to learn the ins and outs of how to build and maintain a lasting romantic bond.
Consumers can purchase “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Get Married and Stay Married in the Twenty-First Century,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories