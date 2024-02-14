Dean & Anson Vargo’s Newly Released "Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny" is a Vibrant Adventure of Dangerous Foes and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dean & Anson Vargo is a compelling race against the clock as a retired general finds himself once again at the forefront of a dangerous mission.
Barnum, MN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny”: an exciting tale of interdimensional adventure. “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny” is the creation of published authors, Dean & Anson Vargo.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “As the 357 crew struggles through Skaperen’s trials, there are rumors of a rescue gateway three dimensions away. General Krevety is lured from retirement to gather the evidence. No one can be trusted, and the media is no help. So Krevety takes things into his own hands.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book is the exciting fifth installment to the Galactic Passages universe.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “As the 357 crew struggles through Skaperen’s trials, there are rumors of a rescue gateway three dimensions away. General Krevety is lured from retirement to gather the evidence. No one can be trusted, and the media is no help. So Krevety takes things into his own hands.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book is the exciting fifth installment to the Galactic Passages universe.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Righteous Mutiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories