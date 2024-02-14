Dean & Anson Vargo’s Newly Released "Galactic Passages: Stormhive Rising" is a Satisfying Adventure of Good, Evil, and the Fate of the Universe

“Galactic Passages: Stormhive Rising” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dean & Anson Vargo brings a tale of unexpected dangers to life as readers race to see how the decisions of two men will affect the known universe across three dimensions.