Dean & Anson Vargo’s Newly Released "Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds" is a Breakneck Rescue Mission That Will Excite the Imagination
“Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dean & Anson Vargo brings readers a compelling conclusion as a seemingly impossible rescue mission sets the crew of the ‘357 on a collision course with fate.
Barnum, MN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds”: a vividly descripted narrative with a host of affable characters. “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds” is the creation of published authors, Dean & Anson Vargo.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “As the ’357 crew completes the Skaperen trials, they are faced with a decision: Return home, or go through cosmic fires to save two of their own.
“The pair of hostages are put through the gauntlet by the enemy. How long can they endure against a superior and determined enemy?
“Discover what happens in this electrifying conclusion to the Galactic Passages series!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book brings readers a satisfying conclusion to a vibrant science fiction series.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “As the ’357 crew completes the Skaperen trials, they are faced with a decision: Return home, or go through cosmic fires to save two of their own.
“The pair of hostages are put through the gauntlet by the enemy. How long can they endure against a superior and determined enemy?
“Discover what happens in this electrifying conclusion to the Galactic Passages series!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book brings readers a satisfying conclusion to a vibrant science fiction series.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Armageddon Winds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories