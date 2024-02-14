Dean & Anson Vargo’s Newly Released "Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries" is a Compelling Journey of Determination and Faith
“Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dean & Anson Vargo shares a story of sheer force of will, inner strength, and a series of events that will make or break the exhausted crew of the V-357.
Barnum, MN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries”: a captivating science fiction with heart. “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries” is the creation of published authors, Dean & Anson Vargo.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “Battered and broken, the V-357 gets an upgrade. In return, the crew are given three trials that must be completed before they can return home.
“The missions will test every ounce of faith they have in their vessel, and in each other.
“When everything looks impossible, they’re forced to look inward to find the courage. Some answers are found in science—others require faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book is the action-packed fourth installment to the Galactic Passages universe.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dean Vargo retired from the Air National Guard and as a full-time firefighter in 2021. He enjoys thinking about the narrative of his books while running on the rugged trails of northern Minnesota and discussing the storylines with Anson. Natalie is always present to give artistic advice, and Abigail is the animal expert. Sarah occasionally provides an editing eye. Dean enjoys collaborating with his family for the projects. The family tolerates Dean’s dedication to the Galactic Passages series well.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, “Battered and broken, the V-357 gets an upgrade. In return, the crew are given three trials that must be completed before they can return home.
“The missions will test every ounce of faith they have in their vessel, and in each other.
“When everything looks impossible, they’re forced to look inward to find the courage. Some answers are found in science—others require faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo’s new book is the action-packed fourth installment to the Galactic Passages universe.
Consumers can purchase “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Galactic Passages: Longshadow Mysteries,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories