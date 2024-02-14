Shar Schwank’s Newly Released "Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom" is an Empowering Resource for Spiritual Rebirth
“Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shar Schwank is an uplifting message of God’s love that encourages readers toward a fresh connection with their faith.
New York, NY, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom”: a powerful reminder of God’s redemptive promise. “Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Shar Schwank.
Schwank shares, “Most traditional solutions to life’s conflicts have been dismissed and replaced by 'self-empowerment' and 'expressionism.' Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem is a source that will explain why some contemporary methods are incomplete.
“This life skills book is inspired from the one true source of strength: God’s Word. This source offers wisdom and guidance from the one true “life coach.” The reader’s attitude, behavior, and motivation can be enhanced to redeem their personal lives. This source allows the individual to gain a wisdom and strength that brings peace, love, and purpose through God’s faithful character.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shar Schwank’s new book will resonate with many who have struggled in finding a personal connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Read, Believe, Receive, and Redeem: Regain Your Life with True Wisdom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
