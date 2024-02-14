Ugochukwu Innocent Obi’s Newly Released "The God of Interruption" is a Spiritually Charged Discussion of How God Work’s Within Our Lives
“The God of Interruption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ugochukwu Innocent Obi is an insightful reflection on personal experiences and observations that will encourage prayer and a rejuvenation of faith.
Fayetteville, NC, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The God of Interruption”: a compelling discussion of key components of the Christian faith. “The God of Interruption” is the creation of published author, Ugochukwu Innocent Obi, a dedicated husband and father who has served as a youth pastor of the Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement at Umunneochi LGA, Abia State, Nigeria; campus pastor at the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Umunze, Anambra Nigeria; youth pastor at WCCRM, Lagos State, Nigeria; and assistant pastor at the WCCRM, New York, USA, for seventeen months. Mr. Obi is a contract specialist for the Department of Defense.
Obi shares, “I had an encounter about the first week of April 2022. In my vision, I was praying with three persons, and I noticed that my voice was towering into the heavens, and suddenly, a loud noise was heard like a bomb blast, and a likeness of iron pan fell beside me. The people I was praying with heard the noise and ran away and could not continue with me in prayer. I lifted my eyes toward heaven and continue to pray, and I saw a humanlike person, very dark, like they had been burned with fire falling from the sky. As I continued in prayer, I saw tornado winds rolling angelic beings in a cyclic or circle form together with the clouds, and the heavens became very clear and beautiful.
“Another encounter was on April 18, 2022. In my vision, I was praying, and suddenly four or five angels appeared. One or three was before me, and two were at my right and lifted hands, and I believed another was behind me. In this vision, as I was praying, if the prayer intensifies, the angels remain; if the prayer intensity diminishes, the angels disappear; and if the prayer intensifies again, the angels reappear—and this happened like three times.
“Dear reader, the heavens can be cleared for you. All you need to do is give God some moment of your time. Invite him into your life and have him stay with you.
“As the whirlwind passeth, so is the wicked no more: but the righteous is an everlasting foundation. - Prov. 10:25 (KJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ugochukwu Innocent Obi’s new book will resonate with many who have felt the hand of God upon their life.
Consumers can purchase “The God of Interruption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God of Interruption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
