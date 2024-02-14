Cedric Harris’s Newly Released "A Thin Line Between Love and Lust" is an Informative and Honest Discussion of the Complexities of Romantic Connections
“A Thin Line Between Love and Lust” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cedric Harris shares an important discussion that explores the challenges of navigating choosing a life partner in our modern world and how to avoid the pitfalls of lustful thoughts.
Jacksonville, FL, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust”: a powerful reminder of the importance of being present and committed in our marriages. “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust” is the creation of published author, Cedric Harris.
Harris shares, “Greetings, firstly I would like to thank everyone who’s taking the time to read the back cover of my lovely book. I was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, to a medium-sized family that has a football team of nieces and nephews. I’m 6'3" and 220 pounds. At thirty-eight years old, I have four children: one gorgeous daughter and three handsome sons who get it from their daddy—Ti’Naysia, Jakwan, Khalil, and Jakari. I am a born-again Christian who loves where God has me at this point in my life. I had my share of the street life and spent ten years in prison. I was released in 2019, and my life was changed while in prison. I am still living for the Lord. I believe that the Holy Spirit led me to write this book because it flowed freely as I was writing. Also, I believe this book is not just for the Christian faith but can touch people from every walk of life. Shalom!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cedric Harris’s new book examines key issues that can make or break a marriage through a relatable and open format.
Consumers can purchase “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Harris shares, “Greetings, firstly I would like to thank everyone who’s taking the time to read the back cover of my lovely book. I was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, to a medium-sized family that has a football team of nieces and nephews. I’m 6'3" and 220 pounds. At thirty-eight years old, I have four children: one gorgeous daughter and three handsome sons who get it from their daddy—Ti’Naysia, Jakwan, Khalil, and Jakari. I am a born-again Christian who loves where God has me at this point in my life. I had my share of the street life and spent ten years in prison. I was released in 2019, and my life was changed while in prison. I am still living for the Lord. I believe that the Holy Spirit led me to write this book because it flowed freely as I was writing. Also, I believe this book is not just for the Christian faith but can touch people from every walk of life. Shalom!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cedric Harris’s new book examines key issues that can make or break a marriage through a relatable and open format.
Consumers can purchase “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Thin Line Between Love and Lust,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories