Torika Adikubou’s Newly Released "Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life" is an Empowering Message of the Power of Joyful Faith

“Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Torika Adikubou is a thought-provoking exploration of the potency of joy in the face of adversity and how one can walk in faith through joyful celebration of Christ.