Torika Adikubou’s Newly Released "Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life" is an Empowering Message of the Power of Joyful Faith
“Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Torika Adikubou is a thought-provoking exploration of the potency of joy in the face of adversity and how one can walk in faith through joyful celebration of Christ.
Santa Rosa, CA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life”: a potent reminder of the strength one can find in committed faith. “Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life” is the creation of published author, Torika Adikubou, who resides in Northern California with her family. She had great honors of serving young future leaders in her Pacific Island communities for three consecutive years as their president.
Adikubou shares, “Are you so rich in joy? Leaps of Faith, Leaps for Joy is an impactful generational connection of an unstoppable joyous faith. The author gravitates our focus to a good understanding of unspeakable joy found between Deborah with Jael and Elizabeth with Mary. It is our obedience by faith that urges an advance to hope for all things and believes in all things. Experiencing unspeakable joy is a lifestyle of being jolly grateful resting in God’s assurance. Joy must not be seasonal. Paul, the apostle of Jesus Christ, makes a significant statement, addressing today’s society. His prolific message 'Forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus' has impacted generations before us and changes you and me to not only fuel our faith in joy, but also to elevate a genuine faith on fire to impact the next generation.
“The author challenges readers that joy doesn’t know status but a determined heart willing to share gladness wherever they go. Joy must be contagious to everyone that comes in close proximity with us. We give the matter that we are wealthy with. Do you want to experience unspeakable joy? The joy that brings tears of peace whenever you embrace someone or pray over them? Unspeakable joy announces our presence, yet it cannot be contained for joy is immeasurable. Joy is a catalyst of courage, meant to be shared to the world to strengthen and comfort people in moments of need and despair. Get up and leap your faith with joyous leaps knowing nothing is impossible to God. If we can still exercise the air in our lungs, we must ever be hopeful in life’s uncertainty. Why? We have great hope in Christ Jesus, who is the source of joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Torika Adikubou’s new book will challenge and empower readers to reflect and seek opportunities for growth in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leaps of Faith Leaps for Joy: Embracing Faith to the Joys in Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
