Jackie Moody’s Newly Released “Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God” is a Complex and Thoughtful Collection of Vibrant Poetry
“Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jackie Moody is a soul-stirring collection of poetry that artfully explores a myriad of subjects rooted in faith, family, and the divine order of God through eloquent verses and poignant reflections.
Lauderhill, FL, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God”: a spiritual journey through eloquent verse. “Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God” is the creation of published author, Jackie Moody, a dedicated wife and mother who has had a lifelong passion for the creative arts.
Moody shares, “The Bible declares in Proverbs 3:5–6, 'Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.'
“The poetry in this book covers a vast number of subjects, such as attributes of God, family matters, as well as health, including the boundaries of God’s divine order.
“Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God is Jackie Moody’s second book.
“The writer of this book has a rich prayer life, consulting God on all of her writings. As you begin to read this book, there will be no doubt in your mind that each and every poem flows from the very heart of God. It is the prayer of the author that every person that reads this book will find the hope, the comfort, and the answers that they need to increase their knowledge of God and to enhance the quality of their life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie Moody’s new book illuminates the profound connections between everyday life and the eternal truths found in the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unveiled by Truth: The Word of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
