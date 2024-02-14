Duane Harris’s Newly Released "Rise of the Druid" is an Exciting Fantasy Adventure That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Awaits in the Lands of Al Garoth
“Rise of the Druid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Duane Harris is a concise and vibrant tale of surprising enemies and determined warriors as the fate of a mystical realm hangs in the balance.
Las Vegas, NV, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rise of the Druid”: a captivating action-adventure narrative. “Rise of the Druid” is the creation of published author, Duane Harris.
Harris shares, “The nation of Al Garoth has been destroyed, and the citizens spread throughout the land. The founder, Alvaroth, sent his soul into his life crystal just before he was killed and is planning on restoring himself and Al Garoth for the people to come home to.
“However, a new enemy will stop at nothing to keep the woods natural and free from other inhabitants. This is when Alvaroth chooses four strangers to come together and aid his mission.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duane Harris’s new book will delight the imagination as fans of the fantasy genre delight in a captivating short story.
Consumers can purchase “Rise of the Druid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise of the Druid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or the author at storiesbyduane.com.
Harris shares, “The nation of Al Garoth has been destroyed, and the citizens spread throughout the land. The founder, Alvaroth, sent his soul into his life crystal just before he was killed and is planning on restoring himself and Al Garoth for the people to come home to.
“However, a new enemy will stop at nothing to keep the woods natural and free from other inhabitants. This is when Alvaroth chooses four strangers to come together and aid his mission.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duane Harris’s new book will delight the imagination as fans of the fantasy genre delight in a captivating short story.
Consumers can purchase “Rise of the Druid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise of the Druid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or the author at storiesbyduane.com.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories