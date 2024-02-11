Come Meet Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling at the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY

Bowling Green Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be attending the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY on February 24, 2024, to introduce her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care for their natural curls.