imbus CA Has Been Accredited for the ISTQB CTFL v4.0 Syllabus
Toronto, Canada, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Starting February 2024, you'll be able to enroll in the training course for the latest ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level, aligned with syllabus version 4.0, at the imbus Academy.
Anticipate a refined curriculum with fresh exercises and expanded coverage on topics like Testing & DevOps, Agile methods, Test-first approaches, Test pyramid, Test quadrants.
The imbus Academy team of authors contributed their expertise to the beta review of the new curriculum, and immediately afterwards completely redesigned the training course for the syllabus with its many new elements.
imbus has been successfully accredited by the ISTQB® for the new Certified Tester Foundation Level v4.0. This means that the imbus Academy will be able to offer its courses in the new syllabus version in English from the beginning of 2024.
For more details regarding the new ISTQB Foundation Level Syllabus and for certifying for your software testing team, please contact them.
Press release by:
imbus Canada Corporation
Contact Name: Sammy Kolluru
Contact Email: info@imbus.ca
Anticipate a refined curriculum with fresh exercises and expanded coverage on topics like Testing & DevOps, Agile methods, Test-first approaches, Test pyramid, Test quadrants.
The imbus Academy team of authors contributed their expertise to the beta review of the new curriculum, and immediately afterwards completely redesigned the training course for the syllabus with its many new elements.
imbus has been successfully accredited by the ISTQB® for the new Certified Tester Foundation Level v4.0. This means that the imbus Academy will be able to offer its courses in the new syllabus version in English from the beginning of 2024.
For more details regarding the new ISTQB Foundation Level Syllabus and for certifying for your software testing team, please contact them.
Press release by:
imbus Canada Corporation
Contact Name: Sammy Kolluru
Contact Email: info@imbus.ca
Contact
imbus Canada CorporationContact
Sammy Kolluru
416-546-4628
www.imbus.ca/academy
Sammy Kolluru
416-546-4628
www.imbus.ca/academy
Categories