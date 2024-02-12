Lilia Fisher Wins Best Global High-End Millinery Accessories Brand in LUX Global Excellence Awards
Nice, France, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lilia Fisher, a luxury brand originated from Central Asia, specializing in exclusive headwear, has been named the "Best Global High-End Millinery Accessories Brand" in LUXlife Magazine's Global Excellence Awards 2023.
For the 7th consecutive year, this prestigious award recognizes passion and innovation across luxury markets worldwide. The selection was made by an entirely unbiased international collective of individuals, with backgrounds from a myriad of fields, such as business, economy, politics, media, journalism, history, and education.
The judging panel evaluated the nominees based on their commitment, expertise, and innovation, as demonstrated in their nomination materials, and supporting documentation. Additionally, the judges conducted thorough fact-checking and own internal research to make their final decision.
"As with all our awards, the Global Excellence Awards 2023 are merit driven. Our Research and Judging team doesn't decide winners based upon company size or turnover. Luxury is a multifaceted concept denoted by quality, craftsmanship and prestige rather than just price alone," explains Jeremy Roe, the Head of Research at AI Global Media.
The Luxury sector is expected to reach 1.2trn in total sales by the end of 2023. Companies in this sector continue to show resilience in times of economic recession and recovery following international crises. The sector is constantly evolving and requires an astute business leader with a clear vision to remain competitive. Brands who establish a dialogue with the younger generations and learn to appeal to current social values are commonly the global leaders in luxury.
Lilia Fisher has shown all these traits as well as the exceptional product quality, expert branding, and unbeatable customer service, making her business a worthy winner of this award.
Contact
Vera Likhosherst
+33 7 79 94 75 55
liliafisher.com
