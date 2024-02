"Timeless Heartbeat," by Sara Yahia is a Transcending Journey Through Poetry

Trenton, NJ, February 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Sara Yahia, a talented poet and writer, has released her latest book, Timeless Heartbeat, a collection of enchanting poems that explore the depths of human emotions over time. This book is a true masterpiece that captures the essence of each month and presents it in a way that will touch the hearts of readers.In Timeless Heartbeat, Sara Yahia opens her heart and allows words to be her guide as she takes readers on a journey through the rhythm of the seasons. Each poem is a reflection of the kaleidoscope of feelings that each month unravels, making this book a truly unique and captivating read. From the warmth of spring to the chill of winter, Sara's words will transport readers to a world of beauty and emotion.Sara Yahia's writing style is both eloquent and powerful, making Timeless Heartbeat a must-read for poetry lovers. Her ability to capture the essence of each month and present it in a way that is both touching and transcending is truly remarkable. This book is not just a collection of poems, but a journey through time and emotions that will leave readers feeling inspired and moved.Timeless Heartbeat by Sara Yahia is now available for purchase on major online platforms. This book is a perfect addition to any poetry lover's collection and a great gift for anyone looking for a heartfelt and meaningful read.