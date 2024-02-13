Bees Deluxe, Boston’s British/American Acid Blues Band Launch New Album and Swarms New York
British/American acid blues band Bees Deluxe celebrate the release of their new album "Hallucinate" with a tour of the east coast in March.
New York, NY, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bees Deluxe, Boston’s British/American Acid Blues Band Swarm New York
With copies of their new album, Hallucinate, packed between the bass drum and the guitar amp in their ancient van, Bees Deluxe, Boston’s most exciting blues band is hitting the road for a whirlwind mini-tour to not only promote their new recording, but to share the unique sound they call “acid blues.”
"Hallucinate" the new Bees Deluxe album can be found at Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon.
The band, fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre includes Carol Band on keys and harmonica, Paul Giovine on drums and Jeff Lopes on bass. “There’s nothing like spending five days on the road with your bandmates,” says Giovine. “We sing along to obscure cassette tapes, share the driving and only stop for coffee and yard sales—always looking for a Stradivarius or a Les Paul.”
Bees Deluxe first stop is on Wednesday, March 6 at The Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton, New Jersey. The band opens for Mike Zito, co-founder of the Royal Southern Brotherhood. This show is already sold out. “The last show we played at Lizzie Rose was also sold out,” mused keyboardist Carol Band. “ Folks were camped out in the parking lot listening through the windows.”
The next night, Thursday, March 7, Bees Deluxe hits the stage at The Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem, NY. They hit the stage at 10pm after a performance by the Ken Kobayashi Project.
On Friday March 8th, Bees Deluxe return the legendary Jamey's House of Music in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. This is the band's third appearance at this intimate listening club. The venue is owned and managed by Renaissance man and veteran musician, Jamey Reilly whose career in the music business includes stints as a musician, audio designer and sound engineer for groups ranging from Aerosmith to Frank Zappa.
To honor their return to Jamey’s, Bees Deluxe has produced a four-tune sampler of their last performance there and it, as well as their new LP “Hallucinate,” will be available.
On Sunday, March 10, The North Jersey Blues Society presents Bees Deluxe at the Montclair Brewery as part of their Blues & Brews Live Music Series. The brewery is located in Montclair, New Jersey.
The band travels back to their home turf on Friday, March 15 with a performance at The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint in Medford, The Porch, has become the blues headquarters of Greater Boston serves up celebrated barbecue in Medford, Massachusetts.
On Saturday March the 16, Bees Deluxe heads back to New York City to play at Stitch Bar & Blues at 247 W 37th St, in midtown Manhattan. Excellent sound, top-notch cocktails and a devotion to presenting the best blues music make this club a favorite with Bees Deluxe and with anyone who appreciates the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.
"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues." -John Kereiff, the-rock-doctors-hot-wax-album-reviews-
"Hallucinate is as much an artwork as Salvador Dali’s melting timepieces or Magritte’s Art Of Conversation, it deserves a listen, better still, ownership, who wouldn’t want to own such a masterpiece of finely crafted musical surrealism?" -William Munn, Rhythm & Booze
“The music, for me, has the same impact that Steely Dan did with their first couple of albums. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." -Andy Snipper, Music News
For high-res photos, videos and more information please visit: www.beesdeluxe.com and/or email news@beesdeluxe.com
Contact
CarbonmindContact
Martin Avery
617-969-0334
carbonmind.com
www.beesdeluxe.com
Martin Avery
617-969-0334
carbonmind.com
www.beesdeluxe.com
