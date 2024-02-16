Author Alexandra Reed’s New Book, "Fruit of the Spirits: Love," Centers Around a Family Who Have an Important Discussion About One of God’s Most Precious Gifts

Recent release “Fruit of the Spirits: Love” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alexandra Reed is a heartfelt story of two sisters who after asking their parents about it, learn what exactly the fruit of the Holy Spirit is, and how to access it in one’s everyday life so they can grow in their faith and become closer to the Lord.