Author Alexandra Reed’s New Book, "Fruit of the Spirits: Love," Centers Around a Family Who Have an Important Discussion About One of God’s Most Precious Gifts
Recent release “Fruit of the Spirits: Love” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alexandra Reed is a heartfelt story of two sisters who after asking their parents about it, learn what exactly the fruit of the Holy Spirit is, and how to access it in one’s everyday life so they can grow in their faith and become closer to the Lord.
Schertz, TX, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexandra Reed, who resides in the Lone Star State with her husband and three children, has completed her new book, “Fruit of the Spirits: Love”: a beautiful story that follows three young siblings who ask their parents about the fruit of the Holy Spirit, and discover what it truly is.
“This book is the first book, first in its series teaching young readers about the fruit of the Spirits in the Bible,” writes Reed. “This book is a fun way to learn about God’s love for us and how to spread His love to all.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Alexandra Reed’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to inspire children to learn more about God and encourage faith-based conversation amongst families from all walks of life. With colorful artwork to help illustrate Reed’s tale, “Fruits of the Spirits: Love” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to help introduce concepts about God and the Holy Spirit to young readers, and hopefully plant a seed of faith within them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Fruit of the Spirits: Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
