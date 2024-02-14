Misty Dearing’s Newly Released "Finding My Joy" is a Powerful Story of Healing and Overcoming Significant Abuse
“Finding My Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misty Dearing is an empowering message of compassion and encouragement for anyone who has faced the lasting effects of sexual abuse personally, or through aiding a loved one in their healing journey.
Cannon Falls, MN, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finding My Joy”: a deeply personal account that squarely addresses a heartrending form of abuse. “Finding My Joy” is the creation of published author, Misty Dearing, a dedicated mother and proud mother of three.
Dearing shares, “'Finding My Joy' is a memoir about overcoming trauma, experiencing inner peace, and finding joy in the midst of not only the difficult times but also in the daily routine of life.
“Have you gone through trauma, loss, abuse of any kind, mental or physical health struggles? Have you felt lost and alone, wondering where God was? Do you want to know the path to freedom, peace, healing, and ultimately joy? This book takes a deep dive into all those experiences and more.
“You’re invited to come along on the journey. Who knows, maybe you’ll find what you’re looking for—and hopefully so much more! Join Misty as she shares her life experiences, points out the things that can steal your joy, and gives practical advice on what you can do to find your own inner peace, healing, and joy. Come—you’ve been prayed for!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Misty Dearing’s new deeply personal memoir raises awareness of the realities of familial abuse in varying forms, how that affects mental health, and the fact that there is hope, healing, and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Finding My Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding My Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
