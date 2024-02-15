Paula M. Watson’s Newly Released "Amia’s Path" is a Powerful Story of Losing One’s Way and Rediscovering God
“Amia’s Path” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula M. Watson is a thoughtful biographical study that brings a message of encouragement to anyone who feels they have fallen too far from God’s grace.
Indian Trail, NC, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Amia’s Path”: a powerful reminder that God is always near. “Amia’s Path” is the creation of published author, Paula M. Watson, a dedicated wife, mother, and Navy veteran.
Watson shares, “Amia’s Path is an inspirational story that explores one’s journey through life. Raised up in the church, Amia knew that when she started her own family, she wanted to raise them up in the church as well. It’s about how she went through life trying not to abandon her foundation. She eventually realized that he came first in her life no matter the situation or circumstance, and this was what helped to get her through.
“Instilling those same principles and values in her children that she had learned growing up as she bounced from church to church and place to place became a challenge, but she stuck with what she knew. As she went through her journey, she wasn’t trying to intentionally leave her past behind, but she was trying to find that balance. Little did she know there were people who were placed in her life who kept her from straying too far. They were a constant reminder of what she was used to, yet still, life took her away from what she had known.
“She became complacent. Although somewhat content with where she was at any given stage in her life, she was constantly being reminded of her foundation. She always felt as though there was something more. Something was missing. She needed more than what she was used to but didn’t know what it was or what to do.
“Life happens. It happened to Amia. Although her life experiences had taken her away from the church, it was those same experiences that helped her to realize that no matter where she was or what she was doing, God was always there. She was trying to do everything herself, based on her own understanding. She realized that she needed God more than anything. What she didn’t realize was that all she had to do was listen. She made changes in her life. Those changes put her in a better place, closer to God where she continued to work on her relationship with him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula M. Watson’s new book will inspire readers to seek opportunities to connect with and celebrate all that God provides.
Consumers can purchase “Amia’s Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amia’s Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
