Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks’s Newly Released "Momma Said 101" is a Collection of Insightful Phrases and Related Scripture
“Momma Said 101” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks is an enjoyable and informative exploration of common phrases used to guide and encourage mankind that hold a basis in God’s Word.
St. Clair Shores, MI, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Momma Said 101”: an entertaining and nostalgic collection. “Momma Said 101” is the creation of published authors, Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks.
Hannah and Starks share, “This book is the result of two friends sharing with each other the sayings our mothers and mother figures had used to encourage, discourage, comfort, and guide us. Although we were reared in two different states, Florida and Michigan, we found that the sayings were the same or similar.
“We discovered we could search the scriptures and find a biblical meaning for the advice that Momma gave. Although our moms might not have been aware of it, they were instilling biblical principles in us by using these sayings.
“After many shared sayings and much laughter, the Lord blessed Carolyn with an idea, and she graciously shared it with Sharon. We pray that each reader has had someone in their life who has shared one of these sayings with them, and if not, we hope you can enjoy them as you read them for the first time. We hope you enjoy them and reflect on them and that they leave an imprint on your heart.
“It is our hope you will start a dialogue with your family. Ultimately it is our desire that this book will cause you to search the scriptures for yourself. And if nothing else, now you have a better understanding of what 'Momma Said.'
Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks’s new book can be enjoyed independently or as a group discussion tool.
Consumers can purchase “Momma Said 101” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Momma Said 101,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
