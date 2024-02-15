Ross Lanphere’s Newly Released "Naturally Supernatural" is a Transformative Exploration Affirming God's Indwelling Presence
“Naturally Supernatural” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ross Lanphere is a revelatory journey, unlocking the profound truth that God's purpose resides inside oneself. Lanphere’s book guides readers to discover and embrace their unique calling, leading to a life filled with spiritual depth and purpose.
Hayden, ID, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Naturally Supernatural”: a potent reminder of one’s innate connection with God. “Naturally Supernatural” is the creation of published author, Ross Lanphere, a born-again Christian for forty-eight years. He was a youth pastor for nineteen of those years. He wrote a youth leader training manual called Source Seminar while employed by the international church of the Foursquare Gospel and Life Pacific Bible College. For the last twenty-nine years, Ross has been senior pastor of Family Life Center Foursquare Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Ross has been married to his wife, Peggy, for fifty-three years. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
Lanphere shares, “As you read this book 'Naturally Supernatural,' you will discover who you have been since you became 'One Spirit' with Christ. (1Cor 6:17)
“God has already given you His Divine Nature when He created you in His image and likeness.
“This book will show you the exciting plan that God had for you before you were even born.
“You will discover your 'True Identity' in Christ. You will also discover why the Bible says so many wonderful things about you, that you never thought were possible or even true.
“But now you will begin to see that everything God said and everything He has promised you is absolutely true and absolutely possible!
“You will never be the same again!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ross Lanphere’s new book leads readers on a journey of self-discovery, unlocking the power and purpose that comes from embracing the identity found in Christ, ultimately empowering individuals to live authentically and fulfill their God-given potential.
Consumers can purchase “Naturally Supernatural” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naturally Supernatural,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
